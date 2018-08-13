3 police dogs deployed overseas with Home Team officers to aid in Laos flood relief efforts

SINGAPORE - In a first, three dogs from the Singapore Police Force K9 Unit have been deployed on an overseas mission to help in disaster relief efforts in Laos.

The three victim recovery dogs left Paya Lebar Airbase with a 32-member contingent from the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday morning (Aug 13).

The team comprises 14 police officers and 18 SCDF officers, said the agencies in a joint statement.

They left on a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft and are due to arrive in Attapeu province in Laos.

The province was devastated after the partially-built Xe Pian-Xe Namnoy hydropower dam collapsed on July 23, causing severe floods in the area.

At least 27 people died, with hundreds more missing and another 6,600 people displaced.

Led by Superintendent Mohamad Sofian Salleh, the police will offer assistance in victim recovery efforts, together with the K9 dogs.



Home Affairs permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong with the Home Team contingent. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



This is the first time that police K9 dogs are being deployed for an overseas mission, the statement said.

Meanwhile, SCDF officers will be led by Captain Kannan Selvaraj.



Home Affairs permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong with the SCDF officers. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



The officers will replace the current 17-member SCDF team, which has been carrying out disaster relief efforts in the Attapeu province since Aug 4.

Home Affairs permanent secretary Pang Kin Keong met with the Home Team contingent before their departure.