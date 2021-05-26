3 Pizza Hut outlets deep-cleaned and shut for 2 weeks as a precaution

Pizza Hut has deep-cleaned three of its outlets - at Punggol Plaza, Havelock II and Westgate mall - after the six Covid-19 cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday night.

Employees who were in close contact with the confirmed cases are under quarantine or stay-home notice, said Pizza Hut in a Facebook post yesterday.

Four staff at its Punggol Plaza outlet and a delivery rider at its Havelock II outlet have tested positive for Covid-19.

Among them are a 15-year-old Peicai Secondary School student and a 16-year-old Greendale Secondary School student who work part-time at the Punggol Plaza outlet.

The cases have been added to the McDonald's delivery riders' cluster, which was first confirmed last Saturday.

A 21-year-old waiter at Pizza Hut's Westgate outlet, which has been closed since last Saturday, tested positive for the virus on Monday. His family member, a 24-year-old woman, also tested positive the same day.

The three outlets will be closed for two weeks as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, said Pizza Hut.

In its post, Pizza Hut encouraged customers who had visited the three outlets to contact MOH for guidance.

It also said that it will continue to take precautions to ensure customers' safety, including strict queue management, safe distancing between customers and contactless service.

Pizza Hut did not reply to queries by press time.

Deepa Sundar