3 people taken to SGH after fire breaks out at Bedok terraced house

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Bedok terraced house on Sunday (Dec 8).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the three residents - two women and a man - were taken to Singapore General Hospital for suspected smoke inhalation.

SCDF was alerted to the incident at 7 Peakville Terrace at 3.05pm, and firefighters put out the fire involving items in the top floor of the three-storey house using one water jet.

The Straits Times understands that the three people in the house had moved to the ground floor before firefighters arrived, and that the blaze was not caused by a personal mobility device.

A video submitted to citizen journalism site Stomp shows black fumes billowing from the top floor of the terrace house.

The three residents are believed to be a couple in their 50s to 60s and their daughter who is in her 20s.

A maid in a nearby house told Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao that at the time of the incident, she informed her employer of a burnt smell. She and the rest of the family in the unit later evacuated their home.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.