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3 people taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident in Hougang

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Hougang Avenue 2 at about 10.40pm on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – Three people were taken conscious to hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Hougang on the night of Nov 21.

In response to media queries on Nov 24, the police said they were alerted to the accident involving three cars along Hougang Avenue 3 towards Hougang Avenue 2 at about 10.40pm on Nov 21 .

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Nov 24 in response to queries that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.45pm that day.

A 61-year-old driver and his two female passengers , aged 30 and 59 , were taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital , the authorities said.

A 28-year-old male driver is assisting with ongoing investigations, the police said.

Video footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok shows three cars stopped before a junction. One of the car is partially on top of another.

In their mid-year road traffic statistics released on Aug 28, the Traffic Police said the number of road traffic accidents and casualties in the first half of 2026 continued to show an upward trend over the past three years.

The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.