3 of the 4 healthcare worker cases at Expo found negative after retesting

Three of the four Covid-19 cases found among healthcare workers at the Singapore Expo community care facility have been found to be negative after retesting.

One of them, a Singaporean radiographer, 43, was a false positive, one of 33 such cases arising from an apparatus calibration issue for a test kit. He had been reported as a confirmed case on May 7.

The two other confirmed cases at the facility - a 20-year-old nurse and a healthcare volunteer, 52 - had ambiguous results which the Ministry of Health (MOH) said "were subsequently verified to be negative upon retesting".

All four workers, including another nurse who is the remaining confirmed case, are part of a medical team managed by Woodlands Health Campus and have since been discharged.

In a statement, a spokesman for Woodlands Health Campus said more than 280 people working at the Expo facility have been swabbed since the first case was reported there.

The team has also put in place extra measures to ensure safety, such as segregating teams in specific work and rest areas and installing screen dividers on dining tables.

In addition, it has held refresher briefings on topics such as good hygiene, safe distancing, and the proper wearing of personal protective equipment.

"We have also deployed social distancing ambassadors and put up posters to remind everyone to adhere to the safety measures, including at the rest areas," the spokesman said.

MOH said in a statement that the lower number of cases yesterday - 486 new cases were confirmed - was partly due to fewer tests being processed at a testing laboratory, as it is recalibrating its apparatus for one of the test kits. The issue had led to 33 false positives, with subsequent tests revealing that none of them had Covid-19.

TKT Capital, which owns a factory-converted dormitory at 45 Kaki Bukit Place, was also affected by the error.

It had originally been identified as a cluster with 10 cases, but was told by the authorities yesterday that nine workers do not have the virus. This means that the dormitory is not a cluster.

>280

Number of people working at the Singapore Expo community care facility who have been swabbed since the first case was reported there.

"We take pride in upkeeping the cleanliness and safety standards within our dormitory," a spokesman said in an e-mail to The Straits Times.

The current "gold standard" method to test for the virus involves using polymerase chain reaction technology. This detects the presence of viral genetic material in patient samples.

But it is time-consuming and technical, since it involves expensive machinery that also requires trained technicians to operate.