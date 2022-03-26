3 of 5 injured workers still here; other 2 are back home

Three of the five employees of Stars Engrg who survived the explosion remain in Singapore.

During a media conference yesterday on the findings of the inquiry committee, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the claims for two of them have been completed, and they will be receiving payouts.

The claim for the final employee is pending a medical assessment.

"In the meantime, their living and medical expenses are being paid for by Stars Engrg," said Mr Zaqy, without disclosing the identities of the workers who have returned home.

THE INJURED:

Mr Mehedi, 22

58 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, chest, arms, back, buttocks and left leg.

Loss of strength and mobility in fingers.

Eyes permanently damaged. Vision blurry and has to wear sunglasses when out in the sun.

Mr Hossain Jitu, 32

54 per cent burns to face, neck, chest, back, arms and legs.

Skin beneath eyes burned, unable to close eyes and sleep after incident.

Loss of strength in hands.

Unable to open mouth fully.

Mr Molla Md Yousuf, 28

35 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest and right foot.

Vision blurry.

Involuntary spasms.

Mr Rahad Asfaquzzaman, 30

48.5 per cent burns to face, neck, scalp, arms, chest, back and left foot.

Vision blurry and unable to produce tears when crying.

Loss of strength in hands.

Mr Ahmmed Lizon, 27