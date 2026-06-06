3 motorcyclists taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident on PIE during morning rush hour

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The police and SCDF said they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi at about 8.50am on June 5.

SINGAPORE – Three motorcyclists were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle accident on the PIE during the morning rush hour on June 5 .

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident on the PIE towards Changi at about 8.50am that day.

The accident involved a car and three motorcycles , said the police.

Three male motorcyclists – aged 28, 31 and 36 – were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital , the authorities said.

A photo, shared by a passer-by with Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, shows what appears to be the aftermath of the accident.

In the photo, a car can be seen on the second lane of the expressway, with the door on the driver’s side open. An auxiliary police motorcycle can be seen behind it.

On the right-most lane of the expressway, two motorcycles are seen on their sides. A third motorcycle is in an upright position.

Three male motorcyclists – aged 28, 31 and 36 – were taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS READER

An SCDF ambulance can also be seen in front of the car.

The police said in their annual road traffic statistics that while motorcycles made up only about 15 per cent of Singapore’s total vehicle population in 2025, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in 54.8 per cent of all traffic accidents.

They also accounted for 53 per cent of deaths.

The number of accidents involving motorcyclists jumped from 3,973 cases in 2024 to 4,227 cases in 2025. The number of motorcyclist and pillion rider casualties increased from 4,510 in 2024 to 4,844 in 2025.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.