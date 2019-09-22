3 men arrested for involvement in contraband liquor activities

SINGAPORE - Three suspects, aged between 25 and 40, were arrested for their involvement in contraband liquor activities, Singapore Customs said last Friday (Sept 20).

On Sept 12, officers from Singapore Customs arrested one of the men for dealing with contraband liquor during an operation at a void deck of a Housing Board block in Jurong East Street 13.

Officers found the man with six bottles of contraband liquor during the operation, and uncovered three more bottles in a follow-up search at his residence.

He was found to have purchased the liquor from two other men who had manufactured it.

On Sept 13, officers arrested the two suspects during a raid at an HDB flat in Bukit Batok Street 21.

The two men were arrested for suspected manufacturing of dutiable liquor and possession of a still without a licence, as well as storing contraband liquor.

Officers also seized one porcelain jar and nine bottles of contraband liquor with an estimated volume of 58 litres, and assorted manufacturing apparatus during the raid.

The purchase, sale, delivery, storage or possession of contraband goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act.

Related Story 2 women arrested for importing $800,000 worth of fake perfumes and cosmetic products

Those convicted of such offences can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded.

Manufacturing dutiable goods or possessing still, utensils, apparatus or machinery used to manufacture dutiable goods without a licence are offences under the Customs Act.

Those convicted of such offences can be jailed up to 18 months, fined up to $5,000 or both.