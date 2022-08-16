3 men arrested after fight outside Orchard Towers

Three men aged between 22 and 30 were arrested following a fight early on Sunday morning outside Orchard Towers, and will be charged in court today with rioting.

A group of about 20 men were captured in a 14-second mobile phone clip beating up two men, with the video shared on Whats-App chat groups on Sunday.

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted shortly afterwards at about 5.15am on Sunday.

"Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Tanglin Police Division established the identities of the three men purportedly involved in the fight and arrested them," said a police spokesman last night.

"The police also identified two men, aged 20 and 30, who are believed to have been attacked during the fight and had sustained minor injuries."

It was a scene of chaos when the fight happened, said a female front desk manager at Orchard Supreme KTV in Claymore Drive, which was still open at the time.

The manager, who did not want to be named, told The Straits Times: "I couldn't leave my post because I was alone. There was a lot of shouting but I couldn't make out what was being said."

All the suspects involved fled before the police arrived, but there was a police camera facing the area where the brawl took place.

A cook who arrived at the foodcourt in the basement of Orchard Towers at 7am said there were a few police cars parked in Claymore Drive at that hour.

The cook, who gave his name only as Mr Hafiz, added in Malay: "I don't know what the fight was about but it's common to see fights when people here have had too much to drink. Sometimes intoxicated club patrons even try to find trouble at the foodcourt. I just stay out of their way."

Last week, ST reported that operators in Orchard Towers had been given official notice in July that their public entertainment licences would not be renewed beyond May next year.

The police said law and order in Orchard Towers remains a concern, and has not improved over the years. A high volume of feedback from residents and neighbouring developments had been received concerning "public safety, vice activities and nuisance by the presence of nightclubs and bars in Orchard Towers".

The criminal offence of rioting carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and caning.

Police investigations are ongoing.