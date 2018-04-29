3 injured after 2 motorcycles crash into lorry along TPE

SINGAPORE - Three people, including two motorcyclists and a pillion rider, were injured after a collision with a lorry along the Tampines Expressway on Saturday (April 28).

Police said they were alerted to an accident at 5.53pm involving a lorry, a car and two motorcycles along TPE towards Seletar Expressway, after the Punggol Road exit.

Two male motorcyclists, aged 38 and 42, and a 40-year-old female pillion rider were conscious when sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, said the police spokesman.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed the two motorcycles crashing into a lorry after it appeared to skid and stop across two lanes on the expressway.

A pillion rider was flung off the motorcycle from the impact, according to the video.

Several car drivers and motorcyclists were also shown stopping along the side of the expressway to render assistance to the injured.

The accident caused a major traffic snarl along the expressway, with the Land Transport Authority warning motorists on Twitter of congestion that stretched to the Tampines Road exit.

Police investigations are ongoing.