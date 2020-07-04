3 imported and 11 community cases reported

Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall and Safra Tampines are among the newly added places that Covid-19 patients visited, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

Two visits were recorded for Yio Chu Kang Sports Hall, on June 21 and June 27. MOH did not say whether two patients visited the sports hall or one patient made both visits. A patient also visited Kamala Restaurant in Buffalo Road on June 20.

MOH also said yesterday that there are three imported Covid-19 cases - two Singaporeans and one permanent resident (PR) who returned from India.

They were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore on June 21 and ferried in separate dedicated transport to SHN facilities to commence their 14-day isolation. They are asymptomatic and had been tested while serving their SHN.

Of the three imported cases, the two Singaporeans are a 60-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The PR is a 35-year-old woman. All three were confirmed positive on July 2.

The 11 community cases reported on Friday were a Singaporean, two PRs, three work pass holders and five work permit holders.

Nine of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters. Among them, six had been identified as contacts of previously confirmed cases and had been quarantined earlier. The remaining three cases were detected by the ministry's proactive surveillance of those working in dormitories or in essential services, even though they are asymptomatic.

Two of the community cases are currently unlinked. Of these, one was proactively swabbed as he works in essential services, even though he is asymptomatic. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the remaining unlinked case.

MOH also gave an update of the cluster at Block 111, Tampines Street 11 yesterday. It said that the 85 tests that have been completed so far have all come back negative. It had placed 58 households under active phone surveillance and was facilitating Covid-19 testing for them and their visitors, as a precautionary measure after the ministry detected nine confirmed coronavirus cases from two households in the block.