Three men were injured after a car mounted a kerb outside Raffles City Shopping Centre, near The Botanic Restaurant, yesterday. The police said it was alerted to an accident along Bras Basah Road towards Nicoll Highway at 4.40pm. The three pedestrians, aged 29, 31 and 68, were conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital and Singapore General Hospital, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force. Police are investigating the incident, which involved a black Volvo.