3 fairs for the family under one roof at S'pore Expo

The Singapore Expo will be hosting the country's largest event for the family this weekend.

An educational fair for children called SmartKids Asia will be held alongside Baby Baby and Health Fiesta, at Halls 5 and 6, from today to Sunday. More than 180 exhibitors will be spread over a combined floor space of over 15,000 sq m.

The events are organised by Sphere Exhibits, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Press Holdings.

SmartKids Asia is for parents and children as well as caregivers, educators and anyone working with children aged between two and 12.

There will be contests on Lego robotics and sport stacking, which requires stacking cups in certain sequences as quickly as possible. More than 600 people are expected to take part in the events over the three days.

For the first time this year, the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore will be present to discuss food safety and responsible pet ownership through activities such as games and crafting and involving a food safety mascot.

The Baby Baby fair will have a wide range of products and services for new and expectant parents.

Those who go to the Health Fiesta will find information on health, wellness and nutrition. There will be more than 100 exhibitors from various health and wellness industries. Key partners include Eu Yan Sang and The Hearing Specialist.

A team of professional audiologists with over 20 years of experience will be on hand to offer advice on the latest hearing solutions, choosing the right hearing aids and recognising signs of hearing loss.

Visitors can attend sharing sessions on topics such as how to snack healthily and how to prevent degenerative diseases and cancer.

The exhibition halls open at 11am and close at 9pm daily. Admission is free for all three events.