3 evacuated after Jurong East coffee-shop fire

Three people were evacuated and another person was taken to Singapore General Hospital after a fire broke out at a Jurong East coffee shop yesterday morning.

Footage of the incident circulating online shows black smoke billowing from the windows of the first-floor coffee shop as firefighters tackle the blaze.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident, which took place at Block 346 Jurong East Street 31, at around 8.05am. The fire involved the contents of a kitchen in the coffee shop and was extinguished by the SCDF using three water jets.

Three people had to be evacuated from a second-storey flat above the coffee shop.

The Sunday Times understands that the person in hospital is in a stable and conscious condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Online footage shows black smoke billowing from the windows of the Jurong East coffee shop as firefighters tackle the blaze. PHOTOS: EVERYDAY SG/FACEBOOK, LIANHE ZAOBAO



In a Facebook post on the same day, Yuhua MP Grace Fu said the grassroots organisation would provide the necessary assistance to affected residents, and that agencies would be working to assist the affected stalls.