3 eateries told to close, 15 others fined over breaches

Three food and beverage outlets have been ordered to close for 10 days for flouting safe management measures.

Another 15 have been fined, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said yesterday.

The breaches were found during stepped-up enforcement checks by government agencies during the past weekend.

Jiang Hu Xia Ke in Orchard Plaza is one of the three outlets ordered to close. Officers arrived at 11pm last Saturday and saw 13 customers pouring drinks from metal teapots.

Investigations showed that the teapots contained beer, and the restaurant supervisor admitted to concealing alcohol consumption using the teapots.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, selling and consuming alcoholic beverages is prohibited after 10.30pm.

The outlet was ordered to close for 10 days from Wednesday.

Officers who arrived at 96 Food Fusion & Bar in Jurong East last Saturday at 9pm saw eight patrons seated together and intermingling at a long table. The outlet was ordered to close for 10 days from yesterday.

The third outlet ordered to close is Frog Meat Fish Head at 5 Mosque Street in Chinatown.

On Sunday, the restaurant accepted a booking for 10 customers and seated the group at two tables in a private dining room. When asked, a staff member claimed the diners at the two tables did not know one another.

However, after further questioning, the customers admitted they were colleagues, said MSE.

The restaurant was ordered to close from yesterday for 10 days.

Of the 15 other outlets penalised, 10 were fined $1,000 for breaches. The other five were fined $2,000 for repeat offences.

On Wednesday, government agencies conducted additional inspections at 57 F&B outlets in known hot spots, said MSE.

Seven were found to have breached safe management measures. The agencies are reviewing the breaches and considering the appropriate enforcement actions, said the ministry.