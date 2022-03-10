3 conditions to be added to chronic disease help scheme

Patients with chronic diseases such as gout, allergic rhinitis and chronic hepatitis B can look forward to more help with managing their conditions. These three conditions will be added to the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP) from July.

This means over 134,000 individuals will benefit as they can now use their MediSave and Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) subsidies for these conditions, said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon yesterday.

This brings the total number of approved chronic conditions under the programme to 23. The other conditions under the programme include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, stroke and dementia.

CDMP will benefit about 134,000 existing polyclinic patients as well as Chas, Pioneer Generation (PG) and Merdeka Generation (MG) cardholders who can tap MediSave and/or Chas subsidies to better manage these conditions in the community.

Chas enables Singapore citizens of certain income brackets, as well as PG and MG cardholders, to receive subsidies for medical and/or dental care at participating general practitioner and dental clinics.

In addition, with the expansion, more than 60 per cent of chronic attendances at polyclinics would be covered under CDMP.

Patients with chronic conditions under CDMP can also tap government subsidies of up to $500 per year under Chas if they are Chas cardholders, and special subsidies of up to $540 per year if they are PG or MG cardholders.