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3 companies win $1.2b contracts for Tuas Road Viaduct extension; works to begin in early 2027

SINGAPORE – Three contractors will be involved in building an extension of the Tuas Road Viaduct to support future developments in Tuas South, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

In a statement on Sept 30 , LTA said it has awarded three civil contracts with a combined value of about $1.2 billion for the construction of Tuas Road Viaduct (Phase 2).

Construction is expected to begin in early 2027 and will be progressively completed from 2032 .

The works will comprise new road viaducts, associated road improvements, drainage enhancements and supporting infrastructure.

Once completed, the Tuas Road Viaduct and its Phase 2 extension w ill provide a direct link to Tuas Port via an elevated road corridor stretching from the AYE and PIE to Pioneer Road and Tuas South .

LTA said that the section of the road viaduct along Pioneer Road will be constructed by Hwa Seng Builder, which was awarded a contract sum of $381.6 million .

The company was previously involved in the construction of the viaduct from TPE to the PIE and Upper Changi Road East, as well as the expansion of the KPE and TPE interchange.

It is also currently involved in the construction of Loyang Viaduct and three stations on the Jurong Region Line (JRL).

The Singapore branch of China Communications Construction Company was awarded the $430.3 million contract for the section of the road viaduct along Tuas South Avenue 3.

The company is currently involved in the construction of Boon Lay station and viaduct works on the JRL, the viaduct and tunnel works for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link, and the Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub.

Meanwhile, China Harbour (Singapore) Engineering Company will construct the section of the road viaduct along Tuas South Boulevard as part of a contract valued at $404.4 million .

The company is currently involved in the construction of two stations on the JRL.

LTA said that all three contractors have established track records in delivering major transport and civil engineering infrastructure projects in Singapore.

Location map of Tuas Road Viaduct (Phase 2). PHOTO: LTA

The Phase 2 extension at both the western and eastern ends of the Tuas Viaduct will support the industrial developments in Tuas South and the consolidation of Singapore’s container port activities at Tuas over the next decade, LTA added.

It will connect towards Tuas Port via Tuas South Avenue 3 and Tuas South Boulevard, as well as towards the city via Pioneer Road.

By bypassing 18 surface-level junctions, the new corridor will improve traffic flow and reduce travel time for motorists along the route, LTA said.

During construction works, traffic realignments and lane closures along Tuas South Avenue 3, Tuas South Boulevard and Pioneer Road will be implemented progressively.

LTA said it will monitor traffic conditions, and put in place traffic management measures and alternative facilities to minimise inconvenience to commuters, motorists and businesses in the area.

These may include temporary bus stop shelters and footpaths.