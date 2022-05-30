3 bold projects that will benefit Singapore in the coming decades

Moving Singapore's civilian airport from Kallang to Paya Lebar, and then to Changi, as well as establishing the MRT network were among the bold moves that previous generations made for the benefit of Singaporeans today. In an interview with The Straits Times, National Development Minister Desmond Lee described bold moves that the Republic is now laying the groundwork for, which will pay off in the decades to come. Here are the big projects to keep an eye on.

PAYA LEBAR AIR BASE

Two of Singapore's air bases - Changi East and Tengah - are being expanded to accommodate the assets of Paya Lebar Air Base, which will move in the 2030s.

The move will free up about 800ha of land for development, and Mr Lee said height restrictions on surrounding areas will be lifted. He said the area possesses heritage and greenery, as well as opportunities for new housing and amenities.

The Singapore Institute of Architects and the Singapore Institute of Planners are working on plans for the area, and they will be displayed for public feedback next month when the Urban Redevelopment Authority exhibits its long-term plans, said Mr Lee.

Last month, he said proposals for the area included creating a heritage district out of old airport buildings.

GREATER SOUTHERN WATERFRONT

With a coastline of about 30km, the Greater Southern Waterfront stretching from Pasir Panjang to Marina East requires a lot of work and planning, said Mr Lee.

Freeing up land to develop the waterfront will require the relocation of facilities that are critical to Singapore, he said. These include the city hub as well as Pasir Panjang ports, which will be moved to Tuas megaport.

Last month, it was announced that 9,000 new homes will be built on the Keppel Club site, including about 6,000 public flats. The first flats will go on sale within the next three years.

Also part of the area are Sentosa and Brani islands, which will be redeveloped over the next two to three decades into an extensive tourist destination.

LONG ISLAND

The Government is studying the feasibility of reclaiming a long island off East Coast to protect the area from sea-level rise.

The island, if built, will be a defensive strategy, said Mr Lee, who noted that besides protecting Singaporeans, it could also create land and opportunities for housing, as well as green and blue spaces.

