2nd Peeping Tom case in four days reported at NTU

A police report was made against a 22-year-old male suspect on April 18 for filming a fellow female student showering at a hall of residence in Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

The incident at Tamarind Hall is the second case in four days reported at NTU.

The first occurred at the university's Hall 3 on Sunday, when a 19-year-old male trespasser allegedly took photographs of a male undergraduate in the shower. The male suspect was "neither a student nor employee of NTU", an NTU spokesman had said. He was detained by several students till police arrived.

In the latest reported case, the man was captured on CCTV cameras in the hostel. The police have confirmed he is also a resident of Tamarind Hall.

The alleged incident took place around 10pm on April 17, when the 20-year-old woman noticed a phone being slipped in from the top of her cubicle while she was showering in the hostel's toilet. Shocked, she swiftly got dressed to go after the perpetrator but could not locate him.

She reportedly informed NTU campus security the same night.The next day, an NTU officer accompanied her to make the police report, the university told The Straits Times.

"The affected female student is receiving the full assistance and support from NTU's pastoral care team, which reached out to her immediately after the incident," said its spokesman in a statement. "Our priority is to ensure her welfare and we are commencing our own investigations into the incident."

Police are investigating both cases. They come amid a public furore over a similar incident at the National University of Singapore, with many people criticising the punishment given to the perpetrator. A debate also erupted over the university's "two strikes and you're out" policy for sexual misconduct cases.