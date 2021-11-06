296 people nabbed for alleged involvement in over 1,000 scams, victims lost over $6.4m

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested 296 people for suspected involvement in more than 1,000 scams, where victims lost over $6.4 million.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 80, were involved as scammers or money mules, said the police on Friday (Nov 5) night.

The scams comprise mainly Internet love, e-commerce, government-official impersonation, job and loan types.

The 194 men and 102 women were arrested after officers conducted a two-week operation between Oct 22 and Nov 5.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Those found guilty of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Those found guilty of carrying on an unlicensed business of providing payment service can be fined up to $125,000, jailed up to three years, or both.

The police said: "To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

For more information, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.