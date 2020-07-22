28 to be charged with flouting rules on social gatherings

In two separate cases, 28 people will be charged in court with flouting safe distancing regulations by holding and attending social gatherings, said the police in statements yesterday.

The first group attended a house party during the circuit breaker period, when social gatherings were disallowed. The second group met at a public fitness corner and drank alcohol there during phase two.

For the first gathering, 18 people - comprising 17 Singaporeans and a permanent resident aged 19 to 37 - will be charged in court between today and Friday over offences during the circuit breaker period.

On May 8, a couple living in Compassvale Crescent in Sengkang invited eight men and eight women to their home for a social gathering, said the police.

The 16 guests who visited the couple's home between 9.30pm on May 8 and 1am on May 9 will be charged with violating restrictions by leaving their place of residence without a valid reason.

The hosting couple will be charged with violating restrictions on permitting other individuals to enter their place of residence without a valid reason.

All 18 people will also be charged with violating the prohibition on social gatherings under Covid-19 regulations.

The second group of 10, comprising five men and five women, all Singaporeans aged between 19 and 33, will be charged in court today over offences committed during phase two of Singapore's reopening.

At around 12.50am on June 28, the police received a complaint over noise pollution at Block 42 Beo Crescent, in Tiong Bahru.

When they arrived, 13 people were gathered at a fitness corner near the block, said the police. Portable tables and chairs had been set up and bottles of liquor were found.

Ten from the group will be charged with violating restrictions on leaving their place of residence without a valid reason and violating the prohibition on social gatherings of more than five people under Covid-19 regulations.

They will also be charged with consuming liquor at a public place during the no-public drinking period, which lasts from 10.30pm to 7am daily.

As for the three remaining individuals, the police - in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers - have given a 12-month conditional warning to a 14-year-old boy for violating restrictions on leaving his place of residence without a valid reason and for violating the prohibition on social gatherings under Covid-19 regulations.

Two others from the group will be dealt with separately for breaching Covid-19 regulations, as they are currently also being investigated for other unrelated offences.

The police warned that they will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with safe distancing measures or shows blatant disregard for the law.

Singapore's circuit breaker period began on April 7 and lasted until June 1. Phase one started on June 2, when some businesses were allowed to reopen with safety measures in place, and graduating cohorts of students started to return to school.

However, social gatherings of up to five people per group were permitted only when phase two started on June 19.