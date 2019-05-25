28 people taken to hospital after collision between prime mover and lorry in Tuas

SINGAPORE - More than 30 people were injured in an accident in Tuas on Saturday (May 25).

The police were alerted to the accident between a prime mover and a lorry at the junction of Tuas South Avenue 5 and Tuas South Way at 6.30am.

The lorry driver, a 48-year-old man, and 12 lorry passengers were conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another 15 passengers were taken to National University Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that four others suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to hospital.

According to Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News, the majority of the passengers on the lorry were foreign workers from India and Bangladesh.

One of the workers told the paper that they had been on the way to work when the accident took place.

The prime mover driver, who declined to be identified, told Shin Min that he was not able to avoid the collision as there was not enough time for him to hit the brakes.

Photos at the accident scene showed that the lorry's windshield was smashed and there was significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The police are investigating the accident.