28 new Covid-19 cases, with 26 imported and 2 in community

A 55-year-old cargo officer linked to a new cluster in the marine sector was among two community cases of the coronavirus announced yesterday.

There were also 26 imported cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH), taking Singapore's total to 58,749.

The cargo officer is a Singaporean man who was on board bunker tanker NewOcean 6 from Dec 21 to Dec 23, and from Dec 28 to last Saturday.

He stayed at his home in Tah Ching Road between Dec 23 and 28.

MOH added that the cargo officer as well as five newly confirmed cases are linked to three previous cases, forming a new cluster.

The man's earlier tests from rostered routine testing - the last being on Dec 23 - had come back negative for Covid-19.

Last Thursday, he was placed on quarantine after being identified as a close contact of another case, a 47-year-old ship crew member on the same vessel.

The cargo officer was conveyed to a government quarantine facility last Saturday, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

He was then taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His serological test result has come back negative, indicating that this is likely a current infection.

All the remaining crew members of the vessel have been placed on quarantine since last Thursday.

The other community case reported yesterday is a 49-year-old Indian national who is here to visit his Singaporean spouse.

The short-term visit pass holder arrived from India on Dec 10 and served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Dec 24.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he took a Covid-19 pre-departure test on Sunday before his return to India. His result came back positive for Covid-19 on Monday and he was conveyed to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

His serological test result has come back positive, which indicates a likely past infection.

His case is currently unlinked.

The 26 imported cases comprise two Singaporeans, two permanent residents, two work pass holders and 20 work permit holders.

Cedele Bakery at Velocity @ Novena Square and Ikea Alexandra were among places added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to 11 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to four cases in the past week.