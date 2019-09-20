27-year-old woman dies after SLE motorcycle accident

SINGAPORE - A 27-year-old motorcyclist died after she was involved in a traffic accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Friday (Sept 20) morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The accident happened along SLE, towards Central Expressway, before the Woodlands Avenue 12 exit at 2.15am.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that a lorry and a white truck were also seen within the area cordoned off by police.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) sent three tweets in quick succession at 3am advising motorists to avoid lanes 1, 2 and 3 where the accident happened.

Police are investigating the case.