27 new patients, with nine imported

Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road, Orchis Food Court in Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Alexandra Village Food Centre are among new places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, said the Health Ministry yesterday.

Between Sept 15 and 25, the Orchis Food Court was visited at six different time slots, while the Alexandra Village Food Centre was visited at four separate time slots.

Popular venues IMM, Bugis Junction and Bugis+ were also listed as new locations visited by patients.

The ministry provides the full list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them, to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would have been notified and there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned, if necessary, it said.

A total of 27 new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,742.

There was one community case who is a Malaysian work permit holder.

There were also nine imported cases, comprising one Singaporean, five permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and one dependant's pass holder.

The Singaporean and the work permit holder returned to Singapore from Indonesia, while the rest of the imported cases were returning from India.

All the imported cases arrived in Singapore between Sept 16 and 18, and were placed on stay-home notice on arrival in the country.

Migrant workers living in dormitories made up the remaining 17 of the 27 new coronavirus patients announced yesterday.​

Eight had been identified earlier as contacts of previous cases, and had been quarantined to prevent further transmission.

The remaining nine cases were detected through surveillance testing.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at an average of fewer than one case a day in the same period.

With 73 cases discharged yesterday, 57,451 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 32 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 217 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.