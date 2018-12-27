260 evacuated after fire at retirement complex

About 260 people, including children and elderly folk, were evacuated after a fire broke out at the award-winning Kampung Admiralty retirement complex yesterday.

The fire at 676 Woodlands Drive 71 started around 1pm, which was when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to it.

It involved an electrical device in a storeroom on the fourth floor of a building in the integrated complex, said the SCDF, although the specific cause is still being investigated.

Before the SCDF officers arrived, members of the public had put out the fire using dry powder extinguishers, and people had begun to evacuate on hearing the fire alarm.

No one was injured.

Ms Vivian Low, a 29-year-old housewife who was having lunch nearby, said she saw elderly people, children from the complex's childcare centre and workers leaving.

"I was worried about the old folk, as most were in wheelchairs, but the SCDF and the complex's staff really did their job well and helped them evacuate as fast as possible," Ms Low added.

Kampung Admiralty, completed last year, has been described as a self-contained retirement complex, consisting of two HDB blocks, a medical centre, a hawker centre, rooftop vegetable and community gardens and an active-ageing hub.

It was awarded Building of the Year at this year's World Architecture Festival last month, considered the Oscars of the architectural world.