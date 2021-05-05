26 places cleaned after visits by TTSH cluster cases

A total of 26 public places visited by Covid-19 patients linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster have undergone deep cleaning and disinfection.

These included locations such as the Kopitiam foodcourt at TTSH, Masjid Hajjah Fatimah in the Kampong Glam area, City Harvest Church in Jurong West and FairPrice at Toa Payoh Hub.

The National Environment Agency deployed officers to monitor the cleaning and disinfection works and ensure they were done according to its guidelines, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry also said four food and beverage (F&B) outlets had been ordered to close following stepped-up enforcement checks by the authorities over the weekend. They are Club Peaches at Concorde Shopping Mall, Alive @ SG Pub at Lucky Plaza, Tangmen Restaurant at Orchard Plaza and Club Empire at 150 Orchard Road.

All the establishments except Club Empire are repeat offenders. This is the second time that the three repeat offenders have had to close.

Club Peaches was ordered to close for 30 days. Previously, in February, it had to be shut down for 20 days. The other two repeat offenders - Alive @ SG Pub and Tangmen Restaurant - were ordered to close for 20 days, 10 days more than previously. Club Empire has been ordered to close for 10 days.

All four establishments were caught breaching various safe management measures (SMM).

Alive @ SG Pub was found allowing customers to play dice games on April 30. Current Covid-19 rules bar F&B establishments from providing games.

Tangmen Restaurant had served alcohol to customers after 10.30pm, while Club Peaches allowed gatherings of more than eight customers.

Club Empire was fined for allowing intermingling between groups of customers.

Eleven individuals were also fined over the weekend for breaching measures at F&B outlets. Nine of them committed their offences at Club Peaches. They were fined $300 each.

The remaining two were fined $300 each for not wearing a mask at Tekka Centre despite multiple warnings from enforcement officers.

The ministry's statement yesterday said another 10 F&B outlets were fined for breaching SMM, while 63 people were fined for breaching SMM at parks and beaches. Eight of the 10 outlets were fined $1,000 while the remaining two were fined $2,000 for the repeated offence of seating groups of customers less than 1m apart.