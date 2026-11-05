26 people taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident in Tuas
SINGAPORE – Twenty-six people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Tuas on the evening of Nov 4.
In response to queries, the police said they were alerted at about 7.30pm that day to an accident involving a bus, a lorry and a tipper truck in Tuas South Avenue 9 towards Tuas South Way.
A 45-year-old lorry driver and 25 male lorry passengers, aged between 25 and 48, were taken conscious to hospital.
A 69-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations, the police added.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at about the same time, said in a media reply that it took 10 people to Singapore General Hospital, eight people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and eight people to National University Hospital.
Footage of the aftermath of the accident, which was uploaded on TikTok on Nov 4, shows uniformed workers sitting on a road divider while SCDF personnel attend to some of them.
In the video, a lorry can be seen between a tipper truck and a bus.
Police investigations are ongoing.