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26 people taken to hospital after three-vehicle accident in Tuas

The police and the SCDF were alerted to an accident involving a bus, a lorry and a tipper truck in Tuas South Avenue 9 at about 7.30pm on Nov 4.

SINGAPORE – Twenty-six people were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle accident in Tuas on the evening of Nov 4.

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted at about 7.30pm that day to an accident involving a bus, a lorry and a tipper truck in Tuas South Avenue 9 towards Tuas South Way.

A 45-year-old lorry driver and 25 male lorry passengers, aged between 25 and 48 , were taken conscious to hospital.

A 69-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with investigations , the police added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted to the accident at about the same time, said in a media reply that it took 10 people to Singapore General Hospital, eight people to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and eight people to National University Hospital .

Footage of the aftermath of the accident, which was uploaded on TikTok on Nov 4, shows uniformed workers sitting on a road divider while SCDF personnel attend to some of them.

In the video, a lorry can be seen between a tipper truck and a bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.