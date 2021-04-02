26 new imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore; none in community, dorms

There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday - all imported and placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday's caseload included 23 who were asymptomatic and were detected from screening and surveillance, while three were symptomatic.

The cases included three Singaporeans and one permanent resident, who returned from Bel-gium, India, Indonesia and Yemen.

Another two cases were stu-dent's pass holders who arrived from India.

There was also a work pass holder who travelled from Japan.

Seventeen cases were work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, of which three were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining two cases were short-term visit pass holders who travelled from Indonesia and India to visit family members here.

There were no new community cases reported yesterday, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

The new case numbers brought Singapore's total to 60,407.

The Ministry of Health said the number of new cases in the community had increased from none last week to three in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also increased from zero to three in the same period.

With 12 cases discharged yesterday, 60,146 people have fully recovered from Covid-19.

Update on cases

New cases: 26 Imported: 26 (3 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 2 student's pass holders, 1 work pass holder, 17 work permit holders, 2 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 (3 unlinked cases) Active cases: 216 In hospitals: 38 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 178 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,146 Discharged yesterday: 12 TOTAL CASES: 60,407

There were 38 patients in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 178 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.