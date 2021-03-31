26 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

There were 26 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,347.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in the Republic, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All of them were asymptomatic, and were detected through MOH's proactive screening and surveillance.

There were no new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories.

The imported cases included seven Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from Bangladesh, India, Qatar, Spain and Britain.

There were three student's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh and India.

Another two were work pass holders who travelled from India and Nepal.

There were also seven work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Five of the seven were foreign domestic workers.

The remaining four patients were short-term visit pass holders.

Two of them travelled from India to visit their family members while two were in Singapore for work projects, said MOH.

The ministry said the number of new cases in the community had increased from none in the week before, to two cases in the past week.

Update on cases

New cases: 26 Imported: 26 (7 Singaporeans, 3 permanent residents, 3 student's pass holders, 2 work pass holders, 7 work permit holders, 4 short-term visit pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 179 In hospitals: 37 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 142 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,123 Discharged yesterday: 7 TOTAL CASES: 60,347

The number of unlinked cases in the community had also increased from zero to two in the same period.

With seven cases discharged yesterday, 60,123 people have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 142 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December 2019, has infected more than 127 million people. More than 2.78 million people have died.

Ang Qing