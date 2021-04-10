26 new Covid-19 cases, all imported

Another 26 coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,601.

All were imported and the patients had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Of the 26, there are four Singaporeans and three permanent residents who returned from Canada, India, Indonesia and Kenya, while two are dependant's pass holders who arrived from India.

One is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from India, while two are student's pass holders who arrived from France and India.

There were 14 who arrived for work, of whom two are work pass holders who arrived from India and Britain, while the other 12 are work permit holders who had travelled from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two a week in the past fortnight.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at two a week in the same period.

With 20 patients discharged yesterday, 60,289 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 44 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in intensive care, while 223 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.