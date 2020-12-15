252 nabbed for various offences in police dragnet

A total of 252 people have been arrested for various offences during a 16-day enforcement operation led by Bedok Police Division.

Most of the suspects were nabbed for offences related to cheating and loan-sharking activities, while a small number were hauled up for drug offences and other crimes.

The suspects, aged between 16 and 76, comprise 186 men and 66 women.

The operation took place from Nov 23 to Dec 8, the police said in a statement yesterday.

Of the 252 people, 50 men and 19 women are being investigated for their suspected involvement in e-commerce scams and money-laundering activities, with the value of the transactions exceeding $1.5 million.

Another 129 men and 45 women, aged between 18 and 76, are being investigated for loan scams and loan-shark activities involving transactions of over $216,000.

Among these, 11 men and eight women, aged between 20 and 61, were arrested for offences under the Moneylenders Act.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money-laundering is punishable with a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $500,000.

First-time offenders found guilty of assisting in unlicensed moneylending can be fined between $30,000 and $300,000, and jailed for up to four years with mandatory caning of up to six strokes.

Repeat offenders are liable for the same fine but face an increased jail term of up to seven years and mandatory caning of up to 12 strokes.

Another four men and two women, aged between 16 and 59, were arrested for drug-related offences with support from Central Narcotics Bureau officers.

Also nabbed were three other men, aged between 24 and 42, for offences including criminal intimidation and theft.

The police said all investigations are ongoing.

The police emphasised the commitment of their officers to continuing to work hard during the year-end festive period.

"This operation reflects a commitment by Bedok Police Division to hold those who break our laws accountable, and to protect our residents from harm," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim, commander of Bedok Division.

"I would like to pay tribute to the intelligence community, the Central Narcotics Bureau, and dozens of investigators who worked tirelessly, under difficult conditions, to bring the offenders to justice," he said. "These officers care deeply about the safety and security of their neighbourhoods, and will continue to do their best to keep you safe during this year-end period."

The police added that they will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in scams and unlicensed moneylending activities. This includes action against those who provide their bank accounts to help unlicensed moneylenders.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

If you suspect anyone of being involved in unlicensed moneylending activities or know of anyone who might be, call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664.