25,000 watch NDP preview at floating platform

A sea of 25,000 people clad in red and white watched the first preview of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) at the Marina Bay floating platform yesterday, ahead of the nation's birthday on Aug 9.

The performances cheered on by the capacity crowd included aerobatic displays by F-16 fighter jets, landings by the Red Lion parachutists and a terrorist-attack simulation.

This year's NDP is the first in three years to be held at full scale since the Covid-19 pandemic started. Everyone in the crowd was fully vaccinated and strongly encouraged to mask up throughout the show.

