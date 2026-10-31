250 goods vehicles caught for various offences in LTA enforcement blitz

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The vehicles were caught for various offences, including overloading, travelling on expressways without a valid permit and lacking proper rain covers.

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has caught 250 goods vehicles for various offences in two islandwide enforcement operations lasting three days each.

LTA said in a Facebook post on Oct 30 that the vehicles were caught for various offences, including overloading, travelling on expressways without a valid permit and lacking proper rain covers.

More than 30 vehicles were caught for overloading. This poses risks to road users if goods spill or fall onto the road and compromises the safe handling of these vehicles, LTA added.

Separately, more than 40 vehicles, including concrete mixers and low trailers, were caught for being oversized or travelling on expressways without a valid permit.

Those found guilty of these offences may be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeat offenders.

Additionally, more than 160 vehicles were caught for failing to fill front passenger seats, lacking proper rain covers or missing the maximum passenger capacity label.

Offenders may be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both, with the penalty doubled for repeat offenders.