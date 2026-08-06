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25-year-old woman injured after car crashes into pedestrian walkway in Orchard Road

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Footage of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Instagram shows a grey car on a pedestrian pavement outside the shopping mall. The vehicle appears to have struck a traffic control box.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Instagram showed a grey car on a pedestrian pavement outside Mandarin Gallery.

PHOTOS: TOAN29102024/INSTAGRAM

Ann Neo

  • A 25-year-old woman was injured after a car crashed into a pedestrian walkway near Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road on Aug 5.
  • The female pedestrian was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital, and the 20-year-old male driver is assisting the police with investigations.
  • The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries in Singapore climbed by about 7 per cent.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital after a car crashed into a pedestrian walkway near Mandarin Gallery on Aug 5.

In a media reply, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the incident, which occurred at the junction of Orchard Road and Grange Road, at about 3.50pm.

The female pedestrian was taken conscious to Raffles Hospital, while a 20-year-old male driver is assisting with police investigations, the authorities added.

Footage of the aftermath of the accident circulating on Instagram shows a grey car on a pedestrian pavement outside the mall. The vehicle appears to have struck a traffic control box, leaving it tilted from the impact.

An ambulance is also visible at the scene, with several paramedics tending to a woman seated on the ground nearby.

A spokesperson for Mandarin Gallery told The Straits Times that the accident occurred on an adjacent state land and it did not result in any damage to its premises.

Road accidents are on the rise in Singapore. The number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries climbed by about 7 per cent, from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

The number of people injured in accidents also climbed from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.