25-year-old motorcyclist taken to hospital after accident on PIE

SINGAPORE - A 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday morning (Sept 16).

The accident, on the first day of school after the one-week holiday, caused a traffic jam that took several hours to clear.

Police said they were alerted to an accident on the PIE, towards Changi Airport and before Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, at about 6.30am.

A motorcycle, two cars and a lorry, which was towing a truck, were involved in the accident.

The police said that the motorcyclist was conscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

At 9am, more than two hours after the accident, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) was still warning motorists on its Twitter account that the accident caused traffic congestion on the PIE from Clementi Avenue 6 to the accident site before the Lorong 6 Toa Payoh exit.

"Avoid lanes 1 and 2," the LTA said on Twitter.

In a separate tweet at about 9.15am, Changi Airport said that commuters might take longer than usual to travel to the airport due to the accident on PIE.

"Passengers are advised to check traffic conditions and consider an alternate route," it said.

Police are investigating the accident.