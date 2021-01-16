25 police dogs get all-clear after para-vet's infection

Twenty-five police dogs that had been in contact with an infectious para-veterinarian have been tested for Covid-19 and given the all-clear. Also, three police officers who were in close contact with the para-vet have been quarantined, the police said yesterday.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they tested the working dogs because the para-vet had interacted with them in the past 14 days before his onset of symptoms. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test recommended by the World Organisation for Animal Health was used.

The para-vet, a 32-year-old Singaporean, was the lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Thursday. He is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

His main duties involve tele-consultations with dog handlers, but he also cares for the medical and grooming needs of the dogs in the K9 unit. He was not deployed for duties outside the unit's premises.

The para-vet had reported for work at the K9 unit on Monday morning without any symptoms. After returning home from work, he felt feverish and sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic the same day. He remained at home on medical leave until he learnt he had tested positive on Wednesday. He was then taken by ambulance to the NCID.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday that his case is currently unlinked and all his close contacts, including family members and co-workers, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

The K9 unit remains operational.

The police said they have conducted a thorough cleaning of the areas the para-vet could have come into contact with and put in place workforce segregation measures for any police officer who had interacted with him.

They added that while there is no evidence to prove that companion animals play a role in the spread of Covid-19 to humans, there have been isolated reports of animals testing positive after being in close contact with infected patients.

On Monday, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park said eight of its gorillas tested positive for the coronavirus.

The animals were likely infected by a member of the park's wildlife care team who had tested positive.