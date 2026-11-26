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25 evacuated after fire breaks out at Little India shophouse; no injuries reported

SINGAPORE – About 25 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a shophouse in Little India on the morning of Nov 26.

In a Facebook post at about 10.50am , the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire in Chander Road at about 7.55am .

When officers arrived at the scene, the fire was seen raging through the roof of a two-storey shophouse unit and spreading to an adjacent unit.

Firefighters deployed two water jets, as well as an aerial water jet to contain the fire.

The fire was extinguished within two hours .

About 25 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units before SCDF’s arrival.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at around 10.50am, there were at least two police cordons set up along Chander Road.

The fire appeared to have been put out, though at least two SCDF vehicles remain at the scene.

Shiva Kumar, 46, said he received a call at around 7.30am from one of his friends that the eatery that he owns, Salem RR Biryani, was on fire.

He rushed down from his home in Sengkang and saw black smoke surrounding his restaurant, which was among those affected.

“At first, I checked my restaurant’s CCTV from my phone and it seemed like the fire hadn’t reached my restaurant. Then, the camera suddenly switched off,” he told ST.

“When I reached, all I could do was stand outside the cordon as the firefighters fought the fire. I was helpless because I couldn’t do anything.”

He added: “I’ve opened this restaurant just five months ago. I don’t know even know what the damage is. I just have to wait.”

About 25 people were evacuated from the neighbouring units before SCDF’s arrival. PHOTOS: SAHARUDIN OSMAN, ST READER

One of the first people who spotted black smoke emitting from one of the units along Chander Road at 7.45am was Tommy Yeo, owner of Yeo Buan Heng Liquor shop.

Yeo, 68, was preparing to open his shop when he noticed a strong burning smell.

“I told a staff member from another shop to call SCDF while I went around alerting people to the fire,” he said.

He added: “It was worrying seeing the smoke get thicker and thicker as the fire grew.”

Yeo, who has been running his shop for 40 years, said: “I didn’t think of grabbing any valuables before evacuating because my shop is five units away from the fire. So I just trusted that the fire would be put out quickly.”

Shop owner Tommy Yeo said he was preparing to open his shop when he noticed a strong burning smell at around 7.45am. PHOTOS: NADINE CHUA, TOMMY YEO

An eyewitness, Saharudin Osman, was cycling along Race Course Road at about 7am when he spotted the fire.

The 59-year-old told ST that it had started as a small blaze but gradually grew.

He added that firefighters initially directed just one water hose at the flames.

They were able to bring the blaze under control after an additional hose was deployed from above, he said, adding that he appreciated the firefighters’ efforts.

Saharudin, who said that his son was previously a firefighter, added that he later cycled out to buy chocolates for the SCDF officers as a token of appreciation.

“They are lifesavers,” he said.

Eyewitness Saharudin Osman bought chocolates for the firefighters as a token of appreciation. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Another eyewitness, Benjamin Chiang, said that he was dropping his children off at the nearby Foochow Methodist Church at about 8.20am when he noticed an intense smell of smoke in the air.

The 46-year-old chief executive officer of a technology company said he saw two fire engines and about four police cars after going closer for a look.

He added that the fire looked to be under control with firefighters at the scene.

“I was concerned about the inhalation for my children. The church is very nearby and I am wondering if the air-con can filter out the smoke,” Chiang said.

After staying for about five minutes, he left for a petrol kiosk in Bukit Timah, but added that he could still see the smoke billowing from Chander Road.

The fire was extinguished within two hours. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

As at 11.25am, the crowd around the area has dispersed though the cordons remain.

Fire engines and police vehicles were also still spotted at the scene.

ST has contacted the police for more information.