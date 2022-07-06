2,400 to 3,800 reports of unsafe work activity received each year: MOM

About 2,400 to 3,800 reports of unsafe work activities were made to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) each year over the past five years, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Monday.

In a written parliamentary reply, he said MOM took every report seriously and inspected workplaces when necessary.

Of the inspections conducted in the past year as a result of these reports, 84 per cent led to enforcement action such as fines and stop work orders.

Between January and June, more than 3,500 inspections were conducted in higher-risk sectors such as construction, marine and manufacturing - 35 per cent more than in the same period last year.

Enforcement action was taken for more than 9,000 safety breaches, and more than 50 stop work orders were issued, a twofold increase compared with the first half of last year. Dr Tan was responding to Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) and Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC), who had asked for data after the deaths of 28 workers in the first half of this year, the most over the same period since 2016.

The latest involved a 54-year-old GrabFood delivery rider, who died after a traffic accident near Waterway Point in Punggol on June 24.

"MOM will continue to step up its inspections at work sites and impose harsher penalties on companies with poor workplace safety and health performance," Dr Tan said, citing stiffer penalties introduced last month that will double the fine meted out to errant companies .

Meanwhile, all workers, including migrant workers, are strongly encouraged to report unsafe work conditions to their supervisors, employers or MOM, Dr Tan added.

Workers can also approach union leaders or non-governmental organisations, such as the National Trades Union Congress-backed Migrant Workers' Centre.

Dr Tan gave the assurance that workers' identities will be kept confidential.

MOM will act against employers who fire, or threaten to fire, whistle-blowers, if they are reported to have done so.

He also reiterated the various measures his ministry planned to implement following the recent spate of deaths, such as reviewing the current demerit points system and standardising the disqualification criteria used for public construction tenders.

He said MOM had also been working with government procurement entities to include suitable workplace safety and health (WSH) technology as part of the specifications for some tenders.

Of the 28 deaths so far this year, 80 per cent occurred in higher-risk industries, including 10 in construction and five in the transport and storage sector.

A majority of the accidents involved SMEs, and most were due to preventable safety lapses, Dr Tan said in response to questions from Mr Melvin Yong (Radin Mas).

Falls from heights and vehicular accidents accounted for 14 of the 28 deaths.

While companies here have suggested that an exodus of experienced workers and an influx of greenhorns may be one reason behind the recent workplace fatalities, Dr Tan said inexperience was unlikely to be a contributory factor.

All 28 fatal accidents so far this year involved workers with at least two years of experience, he said, and any co-workers involved had at least three years of experience.

There were 37 workplace deaths in 2021, compared with 30 in 2020 and 39 in 2019.