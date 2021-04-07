24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were 24 new Covid-19 cases confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,519.

They were all imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Among the 24, five are permanent residents who returned from India and Malaysia.

One is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from Ukraine, while another is a long-term visit pass holder who arrived from the Philippines.

Another two are student's pass holders who arrived from India.

Meanwhile, 13 arrived here for work.

One of them is a work pass holder who arrived from Bangladesh, while 12 are work permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia.

MOH said that one of the work permit holders is a foreign domestic worker.

The last two imported patients are short-term visit pass holders who arrived from India.

Update on cases

New cases: 24 Imported: 24 (5 permanent residents, 1 work pass holder, 12 work permit holders, 1 dependant's pass holder, 1 long-term visit pass holder, 2 short-term visit pass holders, 2 student's pass holders) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases) Active cases: 250 In hospitals: 48 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 202 Deaths: 30 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 60,224 Discharged yesterday: 25 TOTAL CASES: 60,519

One came to visit family members who are permanent residents, while another came for a work project in Singapore.

MOH said that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases per week in the past fortnight.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at two cases per week in the same period.

With 25 cases discharged yesterday, 60,224 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 48 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 202 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

2 Average number of new cases per week in the community in the past fortnight.