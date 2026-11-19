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The scams involved mainly e-commerce, phishing, jobs, government official impersonations, investment and lucky draws.

SINGAPORE – A total of 235 people, aged between 16 and 93 , are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams that caused victims to lose around $4.2 million .

The 159 men and 76 women are assisting the police with investigations into their suspected involvement as scammers or money mules , following a two-week islandwide operation from Nov 5 to 18.

Preliminary investigations found that they were allegedly involved in more than 536 scam cases , the police said in a statement on Nov 19.

The scams involved mainly e-commerce, phishing, jobs, government official impersonations, investment and lucky draws.

The operation was conducted by officers from the police’s Cyber Command and seven land divisions.

The 235 people are being investigated for alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined , while those convicted of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to $500,000, or both .

Those convicted of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $125,000, or both .

Scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates face mandatory caning of at least six strokes and up to 24 strokes .

Scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds or providing SIM cards or Singpass credentials may face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

Under the facility restriction framework, individuals involved in mule-related offences may also face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further scams , the police said.

Foreigners involved in scam-related activities may have their student or work passes reviewed and revoked, and may be deported after investigations are completed.

For more information on scams, go to scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

Those with information on scams may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police said.