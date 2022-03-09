22,201 new Covid-19 cases, with 1,499 patients hospitalised

Daily new Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations in Singapore rose yesterday, with the total number of new cases at 22,201, while 1,499 people were hospitalised.

There were 13,520 infections and 1,477 people hospitalised on Monday.

The number of new cases has dropped compared to last Tuesday, when the Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 24,080 new Covid-19 cases. Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect the spike in infections after weekends, when more people are out in various social settings.

There were 15 deaths reported yesterday, up from six on Monday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.95, MOH said in its nightly update. This is the seventh day in a row that the weekly infection rate has dipped under one since March 2. The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 49 patients in the intensive care unit yesterday.

Of the local cases, 19,294 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and of low risk.

Another 2,692 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 215 new imported cases, of which 58 were detected through PCR tests and 157 through ARTs.

Singapore has now recorded a total of 868,542 Covid-19 cases, with 1,099 deaths.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 69 per cent of the total population have received their booster shot.