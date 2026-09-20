22-year-old man arrested for voyeurism at NTU

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The police received a call for assistance at 66 Nanyang Crescent, which is the address of the university’s Banyan Hall.

SINGAPORE – A 22-year-old man was arrested at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) for voyeurism on the evening of Sept 19.

In a response to media queries, the police said they received a call for assistance at 66 Nanyang Crescent at about 7.30pm.

The police said a 22-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism, and police investigations are ongoing.

According to NTU’s website, the university’s Banyan Hall is located at the address.

A user on Reddit forum r/NTU reported seeing five security personnel patting a man down at around 8.30pm at “NH gym”, which is believed to refer to the university’s largest gym on campus, North Hill gym.

The gym, which can be accessed by NTU students and staff, is located in Binjai Hall. Both Binjai Hall and Banyan Hall are part of the university’s North Hill Halls.

Another Reddit user said that the security personnel have been at the gym since around 7.30pm that day . The user had first seen two security officers , before they were joined by two police officers later.

The Straits Times has contacted NTU for more information.