218 new Covid-19 cases mark lowest daily tally since April 11

Singapore yesterday reported 218 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily tally since April 11 when 191 new cases were confirmed.

Six of the new cases yesterday are community cases, all of whom are work pass holders and asymptomatic.

Three of the six are workers in the construction and marine sectors picked up by the Ministry of Health's (MOH) screening of those in essential services. They are not linked to known cases.

The other three are housemates of a previously confirmed case and were swabbed during their quarantine in government facilities.

The remaining 212 cases are migrant workers living in dormitories.

About 11 per cent of the migrant workers in dormitories have now tested positive, even as the Government continues to test workers in the dormitories.

The number of community cases has increased since Singapore began its phased reopening last week.

The daily average for new community cases has increased from four two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases has also increased from two to four over the same period.

The ministry said this is partly due to its active surveillance and screening of targeted groups, including staff in pre-schools and students above the age of 12 who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

Updates on cases

New cases: 218 In community: 6 (4 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders) In dormitories: 212 Active cases: 12,612 In hospitals: 248 (3 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,364 Deaths: 25 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 25,868 Discharged yesterday: 509 TOTAL CASES: 38,514

On Sunday, five students and one school employee were identified due to such proactive screening, leading to 100 students and 29 staff who had been in contact with them in school being sent home.

Meanwhile, Hougang Green shopping mall at 21 Hougang Street 51 was added to the MOH list of public places visited by Covid-19 cases while they were infectious.

A case was in the mall on June 3 from noon to 1pm, the ministry said.

This list of locations is provided as a precaution, to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms such as cough, sore throat, runny nose, fever and loss of taste and smell, MOH said.

The ministry added that the public does not need to avoid these places and that those who are close contacts of the confirmed cases would already have been notified.

The full list of places can be found on MOH's website.

One new cluster in a dormitory at 145 Tuas View Square, which is now linked to 34 cases, was announced yesterday.

With 509 patients discharged yesterday, the total number of patients who have fully recovered from the disease is now 25,868.

A total of 248 patients remain in hospital, including three in intensive care, while 12,364 are recuperating in community facilities.

They make up 32 per cent of the 38,514 cases here that have been confirmed to date.

Twenty-five have died from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. Nine who tested positive have died of other causes.