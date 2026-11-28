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Two shoppers saw more than $19,000 in unauthorised card transactions after attempting to order food on TikTok Shop.

SINGAPORE – What began as a simple desire to order food online ended with more than $19,000 in unauthorised jewellery store transactions for two online shoppers on Nov 27.

A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested f or allegedly cheating these individuals , the police said in a statement on Nov 28.

They said that they received two reports on Nov 27 at about 3.20pm and 4.25pm from victims who had attempted to purchase food items from a seller on TikTok shop.

The victims were led to an unfamiliar webpage where they were prompted to provide bank card details.

Unauthorised charges were later spotted on their cards from jewellery stores located at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 and People’s Park Complex, totalling $19,322.90.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division then established the identity of the man through follow-up investigations and CCTV footage.

The 21-year-old will be charged in court on Nov 28 with the offence of abetment by conspiracy to commit cheating.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 10 years and/or liable to a fine or caning.