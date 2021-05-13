21-year-old charged over attack on his 41-year-old father

A 21-year-old man who allegedly attacked his father and left him with stab wounds was charged yesterday.

Prasanth Saravanan faced one charge of voluntarily causing hurt to his 41-year-old father by means of a "sharp instrument" a little after 11.20pm on Monday, between Block 26 and Block 27 Ghim Moh Link.

Yesterday, the court heard that Prasanth has pending charges for fraud and had been arrested for failing to attend court and breach of home leave under the Singapore Prison Service's mandatory aftercare scheme. No bail was offered, and he has been remanded.

More charges are expected at a later hearing.

Earlier yesterday, the police had said a 41-year-old man was attacked by his son and taken to hospital conscious, with multiple injuries, on Monday night. The son had left the scene before the police arrived.

Preliminary investigations by the police had revealed that the two may have had a dispute earlier.

Within four hours of the reported crime, officers from the Clementi and Jurong police divisions tracked down the suspect through ground inquiries and images from police cameras.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means can be jailed for up to seven years, fined and caned.