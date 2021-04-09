21 new virus cases in S'pore, all imported

There were 21 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 60,575.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no community cases, and none from migrant workers' dormitories.

Yesterday's cases included Singaporeans, a permanent resident, work and student's pass holders, as well as work permit holders. They arrived from India, the United States, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Ukraine.

There was also a short-term visit pass holder coming from the Philippines for a work project.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also decreased from three cases two weeks ago to two in the past week.

With 24 cases discharged yesterday, 60,269 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 218 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Ng Keng Gene

Update on cases

New cases: 21

Imported: 21 (5 Singaporeans, 1 permanent resident, 2 work pass holders, 9 work permit holders, 3 student's pass holders, 1 short-term visit pass holder)

In community: 0

In dormitories: 0

New community cases in the past week: 2 (2 unlinked cases)

Active cases: 261

In hospitals: 43 (1 in ICU)

In community facilities: 218

Deaths: 30

Patients with Covid-19 who died of other causes: 15

Total discharged: 60,269

Discharged yesterday: 24

TOTAL CASES: 60,575