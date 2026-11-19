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2027 Year of the Goat almanac coins available for pre-order until Dec 13

The coins will be available in 10 variations comprising different face values, shapes metallic compositions and minting relief effects.

SINGAPORE – Coin collectors can now place their pre-orders for the 2027 Year of the Goat Almanac coins with The Singapore Mint until Dec 13 .

The coins feature the eighth animal in the Chinese zodiac against the backdrop of Bukit Batok Town Park, commonly known as Little Guilin and renowned for its distinctive rock formations around a quarry lake.

In a media release on Nov 19, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said the coins, which are legal tender at face value, will be available in 10 variations comprising different face values, shapes metallic compositions and minting relief effects.

The 10 variations are:

Nickel-plated zinc coin with a face value of $2 in a round shape (mintage of 50,000 pieces)

999 fine silver coin with a face value of $2 in a round shape, featuring the goat in full colour (20,000 pieces)

999 fine silver coin with a face value of $5 in an octagonal shape (12,000 pieces)

999 fine silver coin with a face value of $5 in a floral shape, featuring the goat in full colour (12,000 pieces)

999 fine silver coin with a face value of $20 in a round shape (500 pieces)

999 fine silver coin with a face value of $80 in a rectangular shape (200 pieces)

999.9 fine gold coin with a face value of $5 in a rectangular shape (3,000 pieces)

999.9 fine gold coin with a face value of $20 in a round shape (1,500 pieces)

999.9 fine gold coin with a face value of $100 in an octagonal shape (1,000 pieces)

999.9 fine gold coin with a face value of $200 in a round shape (100 pieces)

The almanac coins are also available in premium sets, each contain ing a different combination of coin variations. The mintage figures include coins that are sold individually and in sets.

All coins, except the nickel-plated zinc coin, will come with a serialised certificate of authenticity. The premium sets will also come with such certificates.

The front of each coin will bear the Singapore Coat of Arms with the year 2027.

Collectors may place pre-orders from Nov 19 to Dec 13 on The Singapore Mint’s official website, or by calling 6566 2626, MAS said.

The coins will be allocated by ballot if they become oversubscribed, the authority said, adding that they will be available for in-store or online purchase from Jan 1.

The 2027 Year of the Goat almanac coins will mark the eleventh issue in the Singapore Fourth Chinese Almanac Coin Series, which was launched in 2017.

A new coin is issued every year until 2028, with each issue depicting a zodiac animal in a park or natural landscape setting in Singapore.