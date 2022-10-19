2023 school year to begin from Jan 3, with staggered starts for primary schools, kindergartens

The staggered arrangement was introduced to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
SINGAPORE - Primary 1, Kindergarten 1 and secondary school students in Ministry of Education (MOE) schools will start the new school year on Jan 3, 2023.

As for Kindergarten 2 and Primary 2 to 6 pupils, they will report to school on Jan 4, just like they did in 2021 and 2022, MOE said in a statement on Wednesday.

The staggered arrangement was introduced to protect the school community during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has helped younger pupils ease into their new school environment on the first school day, and will continue, MOE added.

Junior colleges (JCs) and Millennia Institute (MI) will start on Jan 9.

