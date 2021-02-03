2020 National Day Awards to be given on April 4

Last year's postponed National Day Awards investiture ceremony will be held on April 4 at ITE College Central.

President Halimah Yacob will present the top awards at the ceremony, which will be split over two sessions and organised in accordance with safe management measures, said the Istana yesterday.

The annual National Day Awards recognise individuals for their contributions to the civil or military service, social and community work, or for excellent performance in their respective fields.

Last year's in-person ceremony was postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The list of awardees was released on Aug 9.

A total of 5,472 individuals in 24 award categories received National Day honours.

It was topped by former senior minister S. Jayakumar, who is senior legal adviser to the Foreign Minister. He was awarded Singapore's highest civilian honour, the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction).

Professor Jayakumar served as a diplomat and minister in a public service career spanning more than 30 years, and continued to lend his expertise on issues such as the Pedra Branca dispute after his retirement from politics.

Those at the forefront of the Covid-19 fight were also recognised.

They include two Meritorious Service Medal recipients: Ms Chan Lai Fung, permanent secretary for national research and development as well as public sector science and technology policy and plans, and chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research; and Associate Professor Benjamin Ong, who helped set up the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.